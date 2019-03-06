Farm Group Says Clean Lake Erie Regulations Should Come With Proper Support

By 18 hours ago
  • Lake Erie
    Lake Erie
    Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. Those efforts will likely include working with farmers to deal with runoff.

In his State of the State, DeWine pointed to nutrient pollution as a factor in the dwindling health of Lake Erie, but avoided discussing farmland runoff, where a large portion of the nutrients come from.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation says they're ready to work with the state on what the next steps might be to help keep Lake Erie clean. In the final year of Gov. John Kasich's administration, farmers criticized the governor for not having an open dialogue with the agriculture community.

The group's Jack Irvin says, in the past, farmers were not getting a large portion of the funding allotted towards keeping the lake clean.

“It feels like we get 100% of the blame which we don’t feel that’s true at all but if only 1% of the resources are going towards it it doesn’t seem like the rhetoric and the resources seem to match up," says Irvin.

DeWine discussed a new fund for clean water initiatives but did not lay out specifics on keeping Lake Erie clean. Those details are expected in his budget release next week.

Tags: 
Lake Erie
farmland runoff
Mike DeWine
State of the State 2019

Related Content

Senate GOP Creating "Open Dialogue" To Clean Lake Erie

By Feb 12, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohio Senate Republicans are saying one of their top goals is to protect what they believe to be the state’s number one natural resource: Lake Erie. They say keeping Lake Erie clean will be a team effort that doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of farmers. 

Group Says Farmers Taking Initiative On Clean Water Without Regulations

By Nov 2, 2018
Andy Chow

The Kasich administration says it’s disappointed in a commission’s vote yesterday to delay action on the governor’s executive order creating tougher rules on farm runoff to clean Lake Erie. But farmers say they’re already implementing water quality practices so the state still has time to work on the issue.

Kasich's Order To Regulate Farmland Runoff Into Lake Erie Delayed Again

By Nov 1, 2018
Andy Chow

The saga to implement tougher water quality standards to stop algae blooms in Lake Erie goes on. A state commission has decided once again to delay an order issued by the governor this summer. 