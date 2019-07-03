Federal Court Blocks Controversial Abortion Ban From Going Into Effect

By 43 seconds ago
  • Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

A federal court has granted an injunction to prevent a new law restricting nearly all abortions from going into effect. The so called, “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected, was set to go into effect next week. 

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett of Cincinnati granted a preliminary injunction to keep the law from going into effect on July 11. In his ruling, Barrett said the challengers in this case were "certain to succeed on the merits." He said the law places an "undue burden on a woman's right to choose a pre-viability abortion."

If the law had gone into effect, abortions would have been banned at about six weeks into pregnancy. Opponents point out many women don't realize they are pregnant at that point. 

The ACLU of Ohio’s Freda Levenson, says she’s not surprised the by the federal court's ruling. 

“The district court judge was expected to apply the law and he did what he should and naturally would do. We would have been absolutely shocked if this would have come out otherwise," Levenson says.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he’ll appeal the ruling. About a dozen other states have enacted or considered similar bans but none have yet to survive a federal court challenge.

Tags: 
"Heartbeat Bill"
Freda Levenson
ACLU of Ohio
U.S. District Court
6 week abortion ban
Judge Michael Barrett

Related Content

Ohioans Protest Abortion Bans At Statehouse, Part Of National Effort

By May 21, 2019
Abortion protest at Ohio Statehouse
Sam Aberle

Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation earlier today. And some of them protested at the Ohio Statehouse.

Driving Force Behind Heartbeat Bill Left Out Of Bill Signing Celebration

By Apr 18, 2019
Janet Folger Porter, Faith 2 Action
Statehouse News Bureau

When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first version of it in Ohio in 2011 and fought for it until it passed wasn’t there. 

Lawmakers Send Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

By & Apr 10, 2019
Supporters of the "Heartbeat Bill" chanted outside the Ohio House chamber before the vote.
Karen Kasler

For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate.  But this time will likely be the last for what's been called the "Heartbeat Bill", because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law. 

House Committee Passes A Longtime Controversial Abortion Bill With A New Name

By Apr 9, 2019
Packed Ohio House Committee Room
Jo Ingles

Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act" but has commonly been known as the Heartbeat Bill over the five times lawmakers have considered it.

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By Apr 8, 2019
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  