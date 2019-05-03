Federal Court Rules Ohio's Congressional District Map Is Unconstitutional

The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a constitutional map by June 14th and if that doesn’t happen, the court will appoint a special master to do it so a new map would be in place for next year’s congressional election.

Freda Levenson with the ACLU of Ohio says her group has been fighting against the map since 2011.

"Every single word of this 300 page plus opinion is entirely validating," Levenson said.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters agreed. She wishe this ruling could have come years ago but is happy it has come in time for the 2020 election.

“What’s different is in the past year or two, there’s new legal methodologies, new statistical methodologies to prove partisan gerrymandering that courts are considering," Miller said.

Dominic Binkley, Public Information Officer for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said the office plans to ask for a stay and appeal the decision.

"This decision will result in judges being involved in every redistricting map in every election," Binkley said.

Binkley said the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing this issue and will decide it before the end of its term.