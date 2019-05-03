Federal Court Rules Ohio's Congressional District Map Is Unconstitutional

By 40 seconds ago
  • Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

The U.S. District Court in Cincinnati says Ohio’s congressional district map is unconstitutional. The court is telling Ohio lawmakers to draw a constitutional map by June 14th and if that doesn’t happen, the court will appoint a special master to do it so a new map would be in place for next year’s congressional election. 

Freda Levenson with the ACLU of Ohio says her group has been fighting against the map since 2011.

"Every single word of this 300 page plus opinion is entirely validating," Levenson said.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters agreed. She wishe this ruling could have come years ago but is happy it has come in time for the 2020 election.

“What’s different is in the past year or two, there’s new legal methodologies, new statistical methodologies to prove partisan gerrymandering that courts are considering," Miller said.

Dominic Binkley, Public Information Officer for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said the office plans to ask for a stay and appeal the decision.

"This decision will result in judges being involved in every redistricting map in every election," Binkley said.

Binkley said the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing this issue and will decide it before the end of its term.

Tags: 
redistricting
gerrymandering
ACLU of Ohio
Freda Levenson
Ohio League of Women Voters
Jen Miller
Ohio Attorney General's office
Dominic Binkley

Related Content

Redistricting Ballot Issue Is Getting Support But Its Backers Aren't Taking Chances

By Mar 28, 2018
Karen Kasler

The proposed redistricting plan voters will see on the statewide ballot in May continues to rack up support. Backers of it says they are optimistic it will pass. But supporters of the ballot issue are not putting all of their eggs in this election’s basket.

Major Organization Not Backing...Or Opposing...Redistricting Reform Ballot Issue

By Apr 9, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. There’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

Ohio House Passes Redistricting Reform Plan So Voters Are Likely To See It On The May Ballot

By Feb 6, 2018
Jo Ingles

It’s highly likely voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map in May. The House approved a plan that passed the Senate unanimously last night. The passage comes in time for lawmakers to make the February 7 deadline for putting the issue before voters this spring.

Negotiations Over Redistricting Reform Break Down

By Jan 31, 2018
Common Cause Ohio
Ohio Public Television

Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Ohio lawmakers and representatives from citizens’ groups left the Statehouse late last night without coming to an agreement.

State Senate Committee Could Have An Agreement On Redistricting Soon

By Jan 31, 2018
Jo Ingles

Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposed redistricting reform ballot issue. 