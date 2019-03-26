Federal Funds To Fight Opioids In Ohio Nearly Double

By 23 minutes ago

Federal money to fight the opioid crisis nearly doubled in the last two years, according to a national think tank’s new report analyzing that funding.

The Bipartisan Policy Center says $343 million federal dollars poured into Ohio over the last two fiscal years – nearly twice as much last year as the year before, going from $10 to $19 per Ohioan.

Dr. Anand Parekh with the Bipartisan Policy Center said more than half of the money went to the state’s most populous counties – though some of the highest death rates were in rural counties.

“I think it’s a reminder for really all policy makers and officials that we need to continue our focus on vulnerable regions like rural America particularly because they have limited treatment infrastructure and workforce capacity," Parekh said.

85 percent went to treatment and recovery, prevention or a mix of both, with the rest going to law enforcement and research.

The report said Ohio had the nation’s highest number of opioid related deaths between 2014 and 2017.

Tags: 
opioid crisis

Related Content

Mercy Health Teams Up With Ohio High School Athletes' Group

By Mar 20, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine (second from right) signs footballs with officials from the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Mercy Health.
Karen Kasler

The state’s largest health system will be the official health care partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, providing services at tournaments and championship events for the next three years. And the partnership goes beyond sports-related injuries.

Group Gives DeWine Report On Mental Illness, Drug Addiction Needs

By Mar 14, 2019
Former Gov. Ted Strickland (D) shakes hands with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware watches. Strickland and Ware are both members of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed to study the needs in those areas has delivered to him a report, just hours before that budget comes out.

Gov. DeWine's Plan To Focus On Health Of Families Is Getting Good Reviews

By Mar 6, 2019
Gov. DeWine's public health team
Andy Chow

In his State of the State speech, Gov. Mike DeWine said he will have a team of cabinet members dedicated to dealing with public health including opioid abuse, mental health services and the health of families. And that idea is getting good reviews right now.