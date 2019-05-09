Federal Judges Reject Stay On Drawing New Congressional Map

  • Ohio's existing Congressional district map
    Ohio Secretary of State

A panel of three federal judges that ruled Ohio's Congressional district map is unconstitutional has denied a request from the state to delay their order to draw a new map next month.

The judges rejected the request from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to delay the drawing of a new map till after two U.S. Supreme Court decisions on maps from Maryland and North Carolina. But the ACLU and the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, which sued over Ohio's map, accused the state of trying to "run out the clock" to draw a map in time for the 2020 Congressional election.

The judges' order says the state must draw a new Congressional district map by June 14. If that deadline is missed or if the court also finds the new map unconstitutional, the court could step in and draw a new map.

Democratic state lawmakers have called for Republican leadership to start the map-drawing process.

Congressional redistricting
gerrymandering

