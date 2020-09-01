Federal Lawsuit Filed Over Ohio's Coronavirus Restrictions

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, asking it to remove the state of emergency declared in March that led to restrictions imposed on the state’s businesses to prevent coronavirus spread.

Robert Gargasz, a Lorain County attorney who has sued in state court on behalf of dance studios and entertainment venues, represents nine plantiffs in this federal lawsuit. He claims there’s no emergency and that the state has something to hide.

“We need to be protected against this tyranny," Gargasz says.

Gargasz says Gov. Mike DeWine and former Ohio Health Director Amy Action intentionally misled and terrified the public, causing businesses to lose a trillion dollars in economic activity.

“Ohio’s citizens, Ohio’s businesses have all been damaged. And we had to go to court in order to try to get this stopped. I mean that lawsuit is meant to restore liberty and freedom for Ohioans," Gargasz says.

The lawsuit claims the shutdowns and restrictions are unconstitutional. Gargasz argues a precedent must be set.

DeWine has said his public health orders were intended to save lives and are based on science.