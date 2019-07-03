Fireworks, Hotdogs And Road Construction

The Ohio Automobile Association (AAA) predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. That includes 2.1 million Ohioans. Drivers are likely to face a little frustration because there’s a lot of constructions on Ohio’s roadways right now.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning says there are more than one thousand construction projects throughout the state, including some major ones on I-75.

“We have three locations there where we are doing construction – that’s Cincinnati, Findlay and Toledo. We are also doing work on I 271 near Cleveland and I 76 in the Akron area. Plus, you’ll find construction on the I 71 and I 70 corridor through downtown Columbus," Bruning says.

Bruning says the best way to avoid frustration is to check out the state’s website – OHGO.com – before traveling. And he advises motorists to allow extra time for travel through construction zones.