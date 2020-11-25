FirstEnergy Credit Ratings Downgraded To Junk Status

  • FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
    FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
    Tim Ruddell/WKSU

FirstEnergy's credit rating has hit below investment grade or "junk" status by the three big rating agencies; Fitch, Moody's, and S&P. It's another blow to the company that has experienced a tumultuous year after being linked to a $61 million alleged racketeering scheme.

Moody's has downgraded FirstEnergy's credit rating to Ba1, while S&P and Fitch have put the company at a BB+ rating.

In July, federal investigators revealed a bribery scheme that alleged a utility, widely believed to be FirstEnergy, funneled millions of dollars to a dark money group in order to help Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) get elected as House Speaker.

In return, Householder with the help of that dark money group push for a sweeping energy bill, HB6, that accomplished several things on FirstEnergy's legislative agenda, including a nuclear power plant bailout.

Since then, a FirstEnergy lobbyist has pleaded guilty to the racketeering charge, CEO Chuck Jones was fired for undisclosed violations, and FirstEnergy wrote in an SEC filing that former executives paid $4 million to a company associated with someone who became a state regulator.

The company says it has created new accountability measures to address these issues and does not provide comment on rating agency actions.

FirstEnergy
HB6 - Energy Bill
Householder Corruption Case

FirstEnergy Execs Fired For $4M Payment To Entity Connected to Unnamed State Regulator

By Nov 19, 2020
Securities and Exchange Commission
AevanStock/Shutterstock

FirstEnergy's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says former senior management members were fired after an internal investigation discovered certain executives made a $4 million payment to an entity with ties to an unnamed state regulator.

FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones After Internal Investigation

By Oct 29, 2020
Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy Corp CEO, after testifying before a Senate committee in May 2017.
Andy Chow

The FirstEnergy Board of Directors has fired its CEO Chuck Jones after an internal investigation into the ongoing federal racketeering case. The announcement came just hours after two defendants in that case entered a plea agreement in court saying they're guilty of the accusations.

Defendants File Plea Agreements In HB6 Corruption Case

By Oct 29, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbus, after making an initial appearance by video. He was arrested Tuesday, as were former Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges, Householder's advisor and two lobbyists.
Andy Chow

Federal court documents in the $61 million racketeering case shows two defendants are looking to change their "not guilty" pleas, which means they’ve reached a deal with federal prosecutors and are admitting to their roles in the alleged scheme.