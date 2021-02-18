FirstEnergy SEC Filing Suggests Improper Transactions

By 50 minutes ago
  • FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
    Tim Ruddell/WKSU

FirstEnergy has filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it has identified certain transactions that date back as far as ten years ago. The large electric company says these transactions include amounts collected from customers.

FirstEnergy's latest report with the SEC says an internal investigation has identified certain transactions that were either "improperly classified, misallocated to certain of the [sic] Utilities and Transmission Companies, or lacked proper supporting documentation."

The report does not provide any more specifics but says the transaction resulted in "amounts collected from customers that were immaterial to FirstEnergy." 

The SEC filing also revisits a $4 million payment to end a consulting agreement with a company associated with an individual who went on to become a state regulatory official. Public Utilities of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo resigned after speculation that he was the official in question. 

FirstEnergy's report now says payments under the consulting agreement may have been for purposes "other than those reported." 

A federal bribery investigation says a utility, believed to be FirstEnergy, funneled millions of dollars to a dark money group that was controlled by former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford). Investigators say that money was used to help Householder become speaker, and in return, he would pass HB6, a nuclear power plant bailout bill.

Tags: 
FirstEnergy
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

FirstEnergy Credit Ratings Downgraded To Junk Status

By Nov 25, 2020
FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
Tim Ruddell/WKSU

FirstEnergy's credit rating has hit below investment grade or "junk" status by the three big rating agencies; Fitch, Moody's, and S&P. It's another blow to the company that has experienced a tumultuous year after being linked to a $61 million alleged racketeering scheme.

FirstEnergy Execs Fired For $4M Payment To Entity Connected to Unnamed State Regulator

By Nov 19, 2020
Securities and Exchange Commission
AevanStock/Shutterstock

FirstEnergy's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says former senior management members were fired after an internal investigation discovered certain executives made a $4 million payment to an entity with ties to an unnamed state regulator.

Defendants Plead 'Not Guilty' To Racketeering Charges In Corruption Investigation

By Aug 6, 2020
Matt Borges leaves federal court
Andy Chow

Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that pushed for the passage and defense of the nuclear power plant bailout.