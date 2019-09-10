Fliers Push Anti-Chinese Government Message To Save Nuclear Bailout

By 4 minutes ago
  • Flier distributed by Ohioans For Energy Security
    Andy Chow

A group fighting to protect the state law that bails out nuclear power plants is plastering the state with fliers urging people not to sign a petition that would put a rejection of the bailout before voters, connecting the referendum effort to Chinese government interests. 

These fliers are popping up in mailboxes all around the state. It features a bold Chinese flag draped over a fading American flag, with the message "Don't Give The Chinese Government Your Information."

Ohioans For Energy Security's Carlo LoParo says a referendum on the nuclear bailout law would benefit a state-owned Chinese bank that invests in natural gas plants.

"This is not about opposition to foreign investment. It is about opposition to a foreign government holding a substantial share of energy companies that are trying to monopolize Ohio's energy grid," says LoParo.

LoParo wouldn't disclose how much money the group has spent on the outreach.

On the other side, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts call LoParo's argument of Chinese government ties bogus.

Neither group has disclosed their donors.

HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

