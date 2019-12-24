Flu Is Widespread In Ohio Right Now

By 1 minute ago
  • Numstocker, Shutterstock.com

The Christmas weather has been mostly mild this year but many Ohioans are still getting the chills. Public health leaders say the flu has hit the Buckeye State hard.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says the flu season ramped up early this year. More than 400 Ohioans have been hospitalized so far. 

“We have moved into widespread, meaning there is flu in every corner of the state at this time," Amato says.

Amato says the flu will likely spread easier during the holidays when people gather together to celebrate. She says the most prevalent strains this year are Influenza B and the H1N1 virus. And she says both are in the current flu shot, which she says needs about two weeks to take effect.

If you want a flu shot, you can get one from your doctor, many pharmacies or through your local health department. To find your local health department, check here: https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odh/find-local-health-districts . Make sure to double check your local health department for details.

Tags: 
flu
Melanie Amato

Related Content

Flu Creates Headaches For Many Ohioans

By Jan 5, 2018
Jo Ingles

Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state. The illness is hitting hard right now in the Buckeye State.

It Might Be A Long Shot For Flu Vaccine Bill's Passage

By Sep 14, 2017
Jo Ingles

A bill that would prohibit employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine has passed out of an Ohio House committee. But there are signs that it won’t make it to the full House floor in its current form. 

Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Fire Or Punish Employees Over Refusal To Get Flu Vaccine

By Sep 11, 2017
Karen Kasler

Some companies, especially those in the health care fields, require their employees to get flu shots each year. A newly released bill would make it illegal for employers to require employees to get flu shots.  

Flu Is Now Widespread In Ohio

By Jan 18, 2017
Ohio Department of Health website

The Ohio Department of Health reports the flu is widespread throughout the state.

Scammers Use Spoofing Technology To Get Personal Information From Ohioans

By Sep 1, 2017
Jo Ingles

There’s a new scam that is prompting Ohioans to give personal information, thinking they are providing it to the health department. But that’s not the case.