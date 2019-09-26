Former Leader Of The Ohio House Resigns

By 2 minutes ago
  • Rep Ryan Smith speaks to reporters
    Rep Ryan Smith speaks to reporters
    Statehouse News Bureau

The former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives will be leaving the Ohio Legislature soon to take a leadership post in higher education.

 

Republican Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) is going to lead Rio Grande Community College and Rio Grande University. The move isn’t a surprise because word of it has been circulating around the Statehouse for weeks. Smith lost his Speakership to fellow Republican Larry Householder (R-Glenford) earlier this year after a contentious year-long battle. Householder ultimately won support from some Democrats to get the post. Smith’s last day is October 2nd.

Tags: 
Ryan Smith
Larry Householder
Rio Grande Community College
Rio Grande University

Related Content

Ohio House Democrats To Pick New Leaders After Speaker Battle Fallout

By Jan 16, 2019
Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) offers the Democratic response after Gov. John Kasich's State of the State speech in March. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron, far right) has announced she'd like to be Minority Leader.
Ohio House Democrats

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be Speaker.

Larry Householder Elected Ohio House Speaker, Ousting Ryan Smith

By & Jo Ingles & Andy Chow & Dan Konik Jan 7, 2019
Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) was defeated by now-Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

In an unprecedented vote, the Ohio House has elected a new speaker, rejecting the Republican who had been serving in that position since June, when the previous speaker resigned.

More Changes Could Be Coming In Ohio House Leadership

By Jan 8, 2019
Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) speaks after Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) called him to the dais following the vote for Speaker. Householder won that vote over Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who Strahorn voted for.

The vote that made Larry Householder the Speaker of the Ohio House again 14 years after he left that position was the end of the months-long battle to lead the chamber, but it’s the beginning of some new work - and maybe some more changes.

Vote For Ohio House Speaker Likely To Be Unprecedented

By Jan 7, 2019
Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) speaks before the House votes in June, as Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford, fifth from right) watches.
Karen Kasler

The vote for House Speaker on the first day of the two-year session is usually a unanimous formality, but the battle between two Republicans has allowed Democrats to come into the vote with surprising power.

2018 Year In Review: Scandal, Speaker Saga Top Statehouse Headlines

By Dec 31, 2018

In between campaigning and legislating, state lawmakers also found themselves in the middle of some high profile drama and scandal in 2018. 

House Speaker Expresses Concerns With DeWine's Pending Gun Regulation Proposals

By Sep 24, 2019
Andy Chow

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed gun regulations, which include expanded background checks and a version of the "Red Flag Law," will be "well vetted" by the Republican caucus.