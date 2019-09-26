Former Leader Of The Ohio House Resigns

The former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives will be leaving the Ohio Legislature soon to take a leadership post in higher education.

Republican Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) is going to lead Rio Grande Community College and Rio Grande University. The move isn’t a surprise because word of it has been circulating around the Statehouse for weeks. Smith lost his Speakership to fellow Republican Larry Householder (R-Glenford) earlier this year after a contentious year-long battle. Householder ultimately won support from some Democrats to get the post. Smith’s last day is October 2nd.