Former Ohio House Speaker Says He Won't Resign While Facing Federal Trial

By 55 minutes ago
  • Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) watches the beginning of House session from the back of the chamber the day after a caucus meeting to discuss whether he should be expelled.
    Karen Kasler

Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss whether he should stay or go as he awaits trial on federal corruption charges.

Householder, who was at that caucus meeting, says he’s not resigning.

"I'm qualified to serve and I was elected to serve and I intend to serve the people of the 72nd House District of the state of Ohio to the best of my ability," Householder said. "Nothing more to say."

Householder has pleaded not guilty in the case. He defeated several write-in candidates to win re-election last fall.

His successor as speaker, Bob Cupp, said resignation would be the honorable thing. However, Cupp wouldn't say what happened in the discussion about Householder in that caucus meeting Tuesday.

“I have no news to report, no updates," Cupp said on a call with reporters after session. "And, of course, you know I have a longstanding policy about not talking about internal caucus communications.”

House Democrats have previously proposed expelling Householder. And elected Republicans in his district have written to Cupp asking for Householder to be removed.

