The Fourth Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Will Be Held Near Columbus

Otterbein University in Westerville will host the next Democratic Presidential Primary debate.

The Democratic National Committee says the next debate will take place on October 15. If enough candidates qualify, the debate will extend to October 16 as well. Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the suburban Columbus city is a great location for this event.

“The biggest shift in Ohio politics is that suburbs like Westerville that used to be Republican have become Democrat or toss up," Pepper says.

Pepper says suburban women have trended away from President Trump in recent years. He says the fact that the DNC chose this part of Ohio shows Democrats see it as winnable next November.