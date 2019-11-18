Future Of HB6 Could Depend On Ohio Supreme Court

By 4 minutes ago
  • Ohio Supreme Court
    Ohio Supreme Court
    Dan Konik

The window has closed for parties to file in the Ohio Supreme Court case over whether the new energy law, HB6, can be subject to a citizen referendum.

The energy law bails out nuclear and subsidizes coal plants through rate increases. Attorneys for FirstEnergy Solutions argue that those rate increases should be considered tax increases. State law says taxes are protected against referenda.

Three of the seven justices have already recused themselves. Most of the justices on the court have received campaign contributions from FirstEnergy Solutions which stands to gain about $1 billion in subsidies through the new law.

Meanwhile, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts want more time to collect signatures for that referendum, after a federal judge referred their case back to the state Supreme Court.

The group attempted to put a referendum on the 2020 November ballot by collecting signatures around the state. But they fell short of the required 265,774 signatures. The referendum process calls for citizens to have 90 days to circulate a petition, from when the bill is signed into law to the time it goes into effect.

However, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts argues that it only had 52 days to collect signatures since it took 38 days to get its petition language approved.

No word on whether the court will hear that case.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill

Related Content

HB6 Sponsor Now Seeking Ban On Certain Foreign Investments

By Oct 28, 2019
Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) accepts more than 800,000 signatures for an informal petition calling for Ohio to ban foreign investments in energy generation.
Andy Chow

Republican House members are sponsoring a resolution that would prohibit foreign businesses and individuals from having a majority ownership in things like power plants, power lines, pipelines, and water.

After Eventful Week, Fight Over Nuclear Bailout Law Could Go To Ohio Supreme Court

By Oct 25, 2019
HB6 Referendum petitioners collect signatures at Land Grant Brewing.
Andy Chow

This week brought a close to one chapter for Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout law, House Bill 6. But another could be starting.

Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Argues For More Time To Collect Signatures

By Oct 22, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts revealed in a U.S. District Court hearing that they fell far short of the signatures needed to qualify for a potential referendum on the nuclear bailout bill, created through HB6.