Getting To The Holiday Gatherings Costs More This Year

Ohioans are paying more to drive to holiday gatherings this year. Gas prices are up when compared with this time last year.

The Managing Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central Herman Jenkins, says Ohioans are paying more for a tank of gas.

“We are probably about twenty to thirty cents more than last year this time,"

And Ohio is paying a few cents more than the national average of $2.58. Jenkins says the gas prices are highest in South-Central Ohio. He says supply and demand, as well as changes in relations with Saudi Arabia, are likely factors for the increase. But there's some good news.

“The gasoline stock is up in the region and that’s usually an indicator that the prices will level off or go down," Jenkins says.

Jenkins says Ohioans should see the price of gas going down a bit in the first part of 2020. To check gas prices in your area of the state, click here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/

