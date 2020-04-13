GOP Lawmakers Pushing DeWine To Reopen Ohio's Economy

By Apr 13, 2020
  • Karen Kasler

Ohio’s stay at home order expires on May 1, and Gov. Mike DeWine has said a plan is in the works to restart the economy after that. But with numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths growing gradually and not soaring, the pressure is mounting for businesses to reopen sooner.

Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima), who’s likely to become the president of the Senate next year, said his letter to Gov. Mike DeWine asks him to pick a date to reopen business activity in less densely populated parts of the state where few cases of COVID-19 have been found.

“One of the things we could consider here is if the rate of infection is under a certain percentage by a certain date in a county within these businesses can open up under these criteria. Well, it kind of gives everybody the incentive over the next three weeks to follow the rules," Huffman said.

Huffman said he knows testing is key to determining when it’s safe, but that the state has said it has limited testing.

“If the answer is we can never do what we were doing before until everyone is tested every day. Then we're never going to do it. That's kind of the equivalent of the only way to make sure there are no car accidents is don't drive,” Huffman said.

His fellow Republican Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) also wrote on Facebook about his concerns about the state's economic crisis.

"We can’t stay like this much longer, and the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who’ve lost their jobs or the thousands of small business owners can’t keep doing this either, or their lives will be irreparably destroyed," Brenner wrote.

Meanwhile, the Ohio House has convened a bipartisan task force to weigh in on restarting the economy. The panel was put together by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who said: "The policies that needed to be put in place have flattened two curves, one regarding the spread of the virus, the other regarding our economy. Ohio needs to get healthy and back to work as soon as possible."

The group met remotely on Thursday and will meet again on Monday.

Tags: 
coronavirus - business

Related Content

Business Dispute Panel Issues First Rulings On "Essential" Businesses

By 1 hour ago
Car washes in Ohio are allowed to stay open if they operate under certain rules.
Karen Kasler

The panel set up to settle disputes over what are essential businesses that can operate during the state’s stay at home order has delivered its first set of rulings.

BWC Moves Up Dividend Checks To Pay $1.6 Billion To Employers

By Apr 10, 2020

Economic concerns from coronavirus have led the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to move up dividend checks that it expected to pay to employers this fall, and will now send them out by the end of this month.

House Convenes Task Force To Consider Ohio's Post-Shutdown Economic Options

By Apr 9, 2020
The parking lot at a shopping center in Gahanna east of Columbus has been nearly empty since the stay-at-home order on March 23.
Daniel Konik

More than 226,000 people – over a quarter of a million Ohioans – filed for unemployment in just the last week. Nearly 700,000 Ohioans have filed in the last three weeks. And a task force of state representatives met this week and will meet again Monday to talk about when to open up Ohio’s economy again.

State's Revenues Take Hit After Coronavirus Closures

By Apr 7, 2020
Karen Kasler

Bars and restaurants in Ohio closed on March 15, and the stay at home order took effect March 23. And the state is now starting to feel the financial effects of those and other restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus.