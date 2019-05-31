Gov. DeWine Calls For Criminal Warrant System Overhaul

Gov. Mike DeWine's task force that has been studying the state's system for tracking arrest warrants is out with its recommendations. And a request for a new system is at the top of the list.

DeWine said there are 250,000 warrants listed in the state’s law enforcement database. And he said there are at least that many more that aren’t there, but should be. Of that quarter million, he said only 18,000 are listed in a national database.

“This puts the lives of officers at risk every single day. It gives these offenders the opportunity to victimize others as they continue to escape arrest," DeWine said.

DeWine called on Ohio lawmakers to come up with money for a new warrant database, much like the one in Kentucky, that connects with the national system. He said serious criminals should not have “safe zones.”

Until that time, DeWine said law enforcement should make sure warrants for dangerous criminals are entered into the current system within 48 hours of being issued.

DeWine also said Ohio needs to reduce the number of warrants issued for less serious crimes like traffic tickets. He said being more clear about the process for handling those infractions could prevent problems that result from people not understanding how to maneuver the process of dealing with traffic offenses.