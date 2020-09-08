Gov. DeWine Calls Internet Rumor "Garbage" and "Ridiculous"

Gov. Mike DeWine says he generally doesn’t address rumors. But he says he’s hearing from Ohioans who are worried about one that’s spreading on the internet and even being repeated by some Ohio lawmakers. He said it’s important to set it straight.

Gov. Mike DeWine says there is no truth to the rumor that the government will take children from their parents and put them in FEMA camps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s just absolutely no truth in this. There’s no substance in it. It’s just garbage.”

DeWine says there are FEMA facilities and money for people who need to quarantine but have nowhere to go – such as medical workers who don’t want to put their family in danger. But he says no one will be forced to go to any of these facilities. DeWine says those behind the falsehood put two sets of facts together and wove them into the rumor, which he calls “ridiculous.”