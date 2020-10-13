Gov. DeWine Expects Bill To Repeal Bailout Of Nuclear Power Plants To Come During Lame Duck Session

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

It’s been nearly three months since former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others connected to him were arrested on federal charges of wrongdoing associated with an energy bill signed into law last year. Gov. DeWine has said he wants that law, HB 6 repealed. But that hasn’t happened yet.

The law took effect last year, and there are court challenges over the charges that ratepayers will see on their bills starting in January. And though legislation to repeal the bailout has been stymied in the Ohio Legislature so far, DeWine says he thinks Ohio lawmakers will pass the bill after the November 3rd election.

“We’ve certainly talked about this, about the importance of it passing and that it needs to pass. I get the impression that the lame duck session will be an interesting session and I hope very productive," DeWine says.

DeWine says he also expects the Ohio Legislature to take up bills involving police reform and a bill involving repeat violent offenders might also be taken up during the lame duck session. 

Tags: 
HB 6
Gov. Mike DeWine
HB 6 repeal

Related Content

Elections Chief Says Nuke Bailout Law Campaign Shows Reform Is Needed

By Sep 24, 2019
Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Jo Ingles

An effort to circulate petitions to repeal the nuclear bailout law known as House Bill 6 has brought out a high-profile opposition campaign with ads and mailers.

Gov. Mike DeWine Says Ohio's Rising COVID-19 Numbers Are "A Gut Punch"

By Oct 8, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s concerned because the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen in Ohio. 

Gov. DeWine Won't Criticize President Trump By Name

By Oct 1, 2020
2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland
PBS

President Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacist and anti-semitic groups during Tuesday night’s debate continues to put politiclans who support him on the hot spot. But Gov. Mike DeWine isn't criticizing the president by name.

Governor Says He Will Sign Bill That Prevents Local Bans On Things Like Plastic Bags And Styrofoam

By Sep 30, 2020
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Legislature has passed a controversial bill that bans communities from passing bans on containers like plastic bags or Styrofoam.  Gov. DeWine, who once opposed the idea, is signaling he’ll sign this bill into law. 

Ohio's Medicaid Program To Get Major Overhaul

By Sep 29, 2020
Dan Konik/OGT

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to tackle reforming managed care in the Ohio Medicaid program. 

Indoor Visits At Nursing Homes And Similar Facilities To Resume Soon

By Sep 24, 2020
Garliardi, Shutterstock.com

Ohioans with family members in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and developmental disability centers have been able to visit their loved ones outdoors since earlier this summer. They’ll soon be allowed to do that indoors too.