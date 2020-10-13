Gov. DeWine Expects Bill To Repeal Bailout Of Nuclear Power Plants To Come During Lame Duck Session

It’s been nearly three months since former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others connected to him were arrested on federal charges of wrongdoing associated with an energy bill signed into law last year. Gov. DeWine has said he wants that law, HB 6 repealed. But that hasn’t happened yet.

The law took effect last year, and there are court challenges over the charges that ratepayers will see on their bills starting in January. And though legislation to repeal the bailout has been stymied in the Ohio Legislature so far, DeWine says he thinks Ohio lawmakers will pass the bill after the November 3rd election.

“We’ve certainly talked about this, about the importance of it passing and that it needs to pass. I get the impression that the lame duck session will be an interesting session and I hope very productive," DeWine says.

DeWine says he also expects the Ohio Legislature to take up bills involving police reform and a bill involving repeat violent offenders might also be taken up during the lame duck session.