Gov DeWine Signals Some Restrictions On Bars Could Be Lifted Soon

Bars throughout the state have been begging Gov. Mike DeWine to loosen the restriction put in place under a coronavirus order that requires them to cut off sales at 10 pm. Now, DeWine signals those rules might be relaxed soon.

DeWine says he’s hearing complaints from bar owners that the 10 p.m. last call is too early and is hurting their bottom lines, especially now when sporting events run later in the evening.

“I get it. I understand that. I have close friends who run bars. And I know this is tough for them," DeWine says.

DeWine says he’s receiving mixed response from mayors about the early last call. He says changing the order to allow later sales must be a balance of the health of Ohioans against the health of business. And he says people won’t go to bars in the future at all if they are afraid their health will be compromised due to COVID-19.