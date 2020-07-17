Gov. DeWine's First Non-Budget Veto. He Nixed Bill To Reduce Penalties For Violating Health Orders

Gov. Mike DeWine cast his first non-budget veto, striking down a bill that would lower the fines for violating orders issued by him, his health director or local health departments. And this veto was expected.

DeWine had said he would veto the bill, which would have increased penalties for people who are convicted of dealing drugs near treatment centers. His veto came because of an addition that would reduce fines for violating public health orders during an emergency…like the coronavirus epidemic. Currently, a violator could face 30 days behind bars and a $750 dollar fine but this bill would have scrapped the jail time and reduced the fine to $150.

There were enough Republican and Democratic votes for the bill to override a veto in the House, but not in the Senate.