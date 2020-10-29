Governor DeWine Says The State Is Prepared For Possible Violence At Polls On Election Day

Political tensions are high as Ohioans go to the polls Tuesday. The state is taking some actions to ensure those tensions don’t translate into violence at polling places.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s been talking with the highway patrol, Ohio National Guard and others about potential problems on Election Day.

“We basically have a war room and if we need to do things we will do them. But the first line of defense is local government then state. The first line of defense is the local police, local sheriff. We have the highway patrol as backup and we also have the national guard," DeWine says.

DeWine says voters should have confidence in going to the polls and if they have concerns, they can vote now at their early vote center.