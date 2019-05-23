Governor Issues Executive Rule To Ensure Horses With Electronic Chips Can Race In Ohio

Ohio racehorses have traditionally been identified by a lip tattoo or a brand. But in recent years, many horse owners have opted to use electronic chips instead. Those chips are not officially recognized under the state’s racing rules. Here's what is happening to make sure those horses can race in Ohio.

 

The Ohio Racing Commission updating its rules to include electronic chips to identify race horses. In the meantime, Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order. His spokesman Dan Tierney says it’s good for 120 days.

“Essentially it will allow a horse that is chipped but not tattooed or branded to be eligible while the administrative code is eventually updated," Tierney says.

Tierney adds this executive order is proactive to make sure it isn’t an issue while the racing rules are being updated.

