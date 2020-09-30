Governor Says He Will Sign Bill That Prevents Local Bans On Things Like Plastic Bags And Styrofoam

By 4 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

The Ohio Legislature has passed a controversial bill that bans communities from passing bans on containers like plastic bags or Styrofoam.  Gov. DeWine, who once opposed the idea, is signaling he’ll sign this bill into law. 

The bill preventing cities from passing bans on plastic bags and single use containers has been revised from its original form. It will only be in place for a year and that’s why DeWine has changed his position on it. 

“And I will sign the bill because it is temporary and I think you can make an argument for it because of the COVID period," DeWine says.

DeWine has said he opposed the original idea because he thinks communities should have that control. But he says with so many places offering carry out, now is not the time for such bans. 

Tags: 
bill banning local bans
Gov. Mike DeWine
plastic bag ban

