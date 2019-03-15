Governor Unveils First Budget, With Priority On Kids

Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing a budget that he said is conservative, invests in kids and includes no new taxes

DeWine has already released some proposals that are in his budget - for instance, tripling money for a newborn home visit program, nearly doubling investment in children services and putting forward more money to deal with lead paint.

 

DeWine said his K-12 budget will target at-risk kids “who exist in every community”, and “many are suffering great trauma...we must help these kids”. Districts have said they need more money for those kids in particular.

 

DeWine said his budget sets up a separate fund that will invest $500 million new dollars to give teachers opportunity to partner with organizations to help at-risk K-12 students.

 

DeWine also noted $90 million in his budget for indigent defense, responding to a request from counties. DeWine never said he’d restore the Local Government Fund, but said he would be a partner with them.

 

More details will be posted from the budget announcement soon.

 

FY 20-21 Budget

