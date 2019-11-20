Governors Have Long Wanted More Power With State School Board, Superintendent

By 10 minutes ago
  • The Ohio Board of Education, in session in April 2017.
    The Ohio Board of Education, in session in April 2017.
    Karen Kasler

Lawmakers and governors often talk about education as a top priority. And for almost a quarter of a century, Ohio’s governors have wanted more control over a panel that oversees education for the state’s 1.6 million students and the top official it hires. 

All that came up in a debate over how much to pay that leader at this month's Ohio Board of Education meeting.

The state school board meets every month for two days of marathon sessions on policy, business, curriculum, teachers’ licenses and other personnel actions – and this month that included a raise for state school superintendent Paolo DeMaria. John Hagan, who was elected to the state school board last year, opposed the idea and dropped this as the reason: “I polled a handful of board members – five – and five members would like the superintendent to end his service to the board.” 

But DeMaria ended up getting a raise, with his salary now at $210,000 – which is above the national average for state superintendents but far down the list of the highest paid state employees.

Five elected school board members voted against DeMaria’s raise and 11 others, both elected and appointed, supported it.

“At any given time, I just assume that kind of 25% of the constituency wants the head of the superintendent regardless of who they are, and that’s like, best case scenario," said Eric Poklar, who was appointed to the board in 2017 by then-Gov. John Kasich.

Nick Owens, one of the board’s 11 elected members, added, “He has a board of 19, but he has a governor who can make his life hell at any time. He’s got a Senate president or a Speaker of the House who can make his life hell at any time. He’s got a Senate chairman….”

He trailed off amid laughter, which came from the presence of Senate Education Committee chair Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who is a non-voting member of the board.

DeMaria was hired by a unanimous state school board in 2016, becoming the fourth superintendent since 2011.

Governors don’t appoint superintendents, and that’s been a bone of contention for some governors who have wanted more control over the board and the superintendent.

But governors can have a lot of influence on who is hired as superintendent, because there are eight members of the state school board appointed by governors, thanks to the budget signed in 1995 by the late George Voinovich. There was an issue with that, so it was reenacted and signed into law by Bob Taft in 2000.

In 2008, Gov. Ted Strickland argued that he and lawmakers deserved more. He noted in his State of the State speech that year that lawmakers had given the governor the power to appoint a chancellor for higher education, and he said the time had come to do the same for K-12 education.  

“The most important duty of the state should not be overseen by an unwieldy department with splintered accountability," Strickland said.

Strickland suggested a director of Department of Education, who would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate, with the state school board and its superintendent in advisory roles.

But the Democratic governor’s idea wasn’t widely embraced by Republican lawmakers. The man who is now the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Randy Gardner, was a Republican representative from Bowling Green in 2008.

“I don't call it a power grab because I'm trying to work with this governor. I'm not going to call it that but I'm going to call it not the right way to go for education in this state," Gardner said in 2008.

That director of the Department of Education idea didn’t go anywhere.  But Strickland was critical of Superintendent Susan Zelman, and she resigned a few months later. She’d served for ten years, and those who followed her during John Kasich’s eight years as governor served only around two years before leaving.

DeMaria, a veteran of the Ohio Department of Education before he was hired as superintendent, has been on the job for more than three years. And while Gov. Mike DeWine says he has confidence in DeMaria, he notes he didn’t hire him.

“This is a person who is not appointed by the governor. He sits with the governor’s cabinet, but unlike everybody else in the room, he’s not appointed by me. He’s appointed by the state school board," DeWine said.

But when asked if he wanted more authority to pick a superintendent, DeWine deflected.

“Every governor’s had an opinion about that in the past. I think we’ll let that pass," said DeWine.

DeWine has made his mark on the state school board already, though. He appointed former prisons director Reginald Wilkinson and former Reynoldsburg schools superintendent Steve Dackin to the board in June, and has two appointments opening up in January.

Tags: 
Ohio Board of Education
state school superintendent
Paolo DeMaria

Related Content

State Education Leaders See Improvements Through New Report Cards

By Sep 12, 2019
Andy Chow

School districts all around Ohio are taking a close look at their new report cards. The state-issued analysis includes an overall letter grade for each district. 

New State Ed Policy Focuses More On Needs Of Individual Children And Less On Testing

By Aug 28, 2018
2018 Ohio Teacher Of The Year
Jo Ingles

State education leaders have a new policy they say will ensure student success.  But it involves doing some basic things many schools and teachers already do – focusing on individual students’ needs. And it is meant to de-emphasize required standardized testing.

State School Superintendent And Governor Say They Work Well Together - But Apparently Don't Talk

By Mar 13, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency. And there are questions about the relationship the state’s education leader has with Gov. John Kasich.

After Criticizing Dept of Ed As "Worst" State Agency, Auditor Says He's Met With New Superintendent

By Jun 23, 2016
OGT/Ohio Channel

The state auditor is standing by his concerns about the oversight of charter schools by the Ohio Department of Education, an agency he said two weeks ago is among the worst in state government.

State Survey Gets Input On Ideal Schools Superintendent

By Jan 18, 2016

The search is on for Ohio’s top schools official and the state department of education wants to know your thoughts on the matter.