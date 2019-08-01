Group Calls For Capital Punishment Reform After DeWine Delays Execution

By 1 minute ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. Mike DeWine is delaying the execution of a death row inmate, for the second time, as the state works to overhaul its lethal injection protocol. But anti-death penalty advocates say it's time for a more comprehensive change to the way Ohio prosecutes capital punishment cases.

Abraham Bonowitz says Ohio's criminal justice system regarding capital punishment is broken.

His group, Journey of Hope, works with the families of murder victims who say the death penalty doesn’t bring them closure. As Bonowitz explains, a state task force released more than 50 recommendations that could change how capital punishment cases are handled.

"We have this road map for how to fix the system and yet nobody's even talked about it," says Bonowitz.

Suggestions include using only certified crime labs, not allowing jailhouse informant testimony, and requiring recorded interrogations.

Few of these recommendations released in 2014 have been implemented.

Bonowitz calls for this change as the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction works on creating a new lethal injection protocol. DeWine says the state is running into challenges crafting that new procedure which includes obtaining the necessary drugs. 

The state's prisons department started working on this new protocol after U.S. District Court Judge Michael Merz released an opinion calling Ohio's lethal injection process "cruel and unusual." However, the state is still allowed to carry out the execution of Warren Henness because the death row inmate did not show that an alternative means of carrying out the execution was available. 

Tags: 
Death Penalty

Related Content

Activist Pleased House Passes Ban On Execution Of Severely Mentally Ill Convicted Killers

By Jun 7, 2019
Executions are carried out at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ron Corby

The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill banning execution of people found to have schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or other severe mental illnesses when they committed murder. It still has to go to the Senate, but it’s a win for a group that’s been pushing for this for years.

DRC Head Says Execution Protocol Won’t Be Rushed

By Jun 6, 2019
Southern Ohio Correctional Factility, Lucasville
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has put off all upcoming executions till a new lethal injection method is developed, which he has said will happen in the coming weeks. But the head of the prisons agency says it’s taking some time.

DeWine Gets First Clemency Report On A Killer Set For Execution

By Jan 18, 2019
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien talks to some observers before the Parole Board hearing on Wayne Keith Henness.
Karen Kasler

The state parole board has unanimously recommended Gov. Mike DeWine not stop the execution of a man convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in Columbus in 1993 and taking his car, credit cards and wedding ring to get money for drugs.