Group Seeking Possible Energy Law Referendum For 2020 Ballot

By 1 minute ago
  • Davis-Besse Power Plant in Oak Harbor.
    Davis-Besse Power Plant in Oak Harbor.
    Twitter

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is leading the charge for a possible ballot referendum to stop the new energy law that would bail out the state's two nuclear plants through $150 million in ratepayer subsidies a year.

The new law would also create new subsidies for coal and solar.

The group registered with the Secretary of State's office to become a political action committee the day the bill was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The new energy law has garnered a variety of opponents. Environmental groups are against rolling back the green energy policies. Conservative groups saying bailing out the two nuclear plants goes against free market principles. And the oil and gas industry says this creates an unfair playing field.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts would not confirm yet which groups have officially supported the effort for a referendum.

To get on the 2020 ballot, the PAC would need to collect 265,774 signatures.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum
nuclear subsidies

Related Content

Lawmakers Pass Blockbuster Bill Overhauling Energy Policy In Favor Of Nuclear, Coal

By Jul 23, 2019
Ohio House
Andy Chow

The Ohio House has voted in favor of the sweeping energy bill, HB6, that bails out two nuclear power plants through $150 million in ratepayer subsidies.

DeWine Ready To Sign Nuclear Subsidies Bill, Awaits House Vote

By Jul 19, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine discusses HB6, energy bill, after House delays concurrence vote.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine says the proposed law that creates subsidies for nuclear, coal, and solar energy hits his main energy priorities.

Ohio Senate Approves Nuclear Subsidy Bill That Tosses Efficiency Standards

By Jul 17, 2019
Andy Chow

The legislation moving out of the Ohio Senate will subsidize nuclear, solar, and coal power while getting rid of requirements to invest in energy efficiency programs and weakening overall renewable energy policies.