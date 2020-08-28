Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November Election

By
  • Jen Miller, Executive Director
    League of Women Voters of Ohio

Ohio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if those voters don’t vote or update their registration. Now it’s up to community groups to help find these voters. 

Several groups will try to find the voters who will be removed if nothing is done before December 7th. Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio says her organization’s work begins now with the information from the Secretary of State’s office. 

“It will just be name, address and county and so we will need to run that against third party database systems to see if we can find phone numbers and emails," Miller says.

Ohio’s Secretary of State says updating the list ensures valid voters are on the rolls, and the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld this practice. Federal law prohibits the removal of any voters this close to the November election. 

