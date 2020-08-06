Groups Opposing "Stand Your Ground" Gun Bill Fear It Might Pass During Upcoming Lame Duck Session

By 1 hour ago
  • Dan Konik

A coalition of eight groups advocating for more gun control is starting an online petition campaign to stop efforts to pass the “Stand Your Ground” bill under consideration in the Ohio Legislature. 

Toby Hoover, founder of the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, says she’s afraid Republican lawmakers will pick the contentious gun bill up during the lame duck session – the period of time between the November election and the end of the legislative year. 

“They do a lot of things during that month to six weeks and it seems like they do it with abandon like, “ok, let’s push all of these things through because then we will start a new year and everybody will forget about it, I guess," Hoover says.

Hoover expects at least 100,000 Ohioans will sign the online petitions which will be directed at Gov. Mike DeWine, asking him to veto the bill if it passes. Hoover says there is no way the state should approve the bill right now, especially given the effect it would have on minorities who are fighting for justice reform.  

Tags: 
Toby Hoover
Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence
"Stand Your Ground"

Related Content

Bill Would Make It Easier To Carry Guns In Gun Free Zones

By Aug 19, 2016
The State of Ohio (Ohio Public Television)

Ohio law currently prohibits concealed carry permit owners from carrying their weapons into public or private spaces that are clearly designated with signs saying guns are not allowed on the premises. But a new bill under consideration at the Statehouse would change that.

Coley Wants To Clarify When To Use Lethal Force In Stand Your Ground Bill

By Dec 5, 2018
Senate Government Oversight and Reform holds hearing on HB228, the "Stand Your Ground" bill.
Andy Chow

Republican senators are planning to discuss the possible changes they would like to make to HB228, the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill which might include more specific language on when to use lethal force in self-defense situations.

Sherrod Brown Says Ohio Legislature "Doesn't Deliver The Goods"

By Dec 7, 2018
Karen Kasler

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is disappointed with the legislation he’s seeing pushed through the Ohio General Assembly, such as efforts going into the “Stand Your Ground Bill” and “Heartbeat Bill,” and he says these polarizing issues end up reflecting poorly on the state.

Republicans Eager To Move "Stand Your Ground" Through Ohio Senate

By Dec 3, 2018
People gather in Dayton to protest against the "Stand Your Ground" bill.
Scott Cornell/Shutterstock

The Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee plans to pass the "Stand Your Ground" bill by the end of the week. The bill would make it easier for someone to use lethal force in self-defense by removing the duty to retreat in cases where a person feels threatened.

Competing Gun Bills Advance In The Ohio Legislature

By Apr 10, 2018
Father of 17 year old killed in Parkland shooting
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Legislature is hearing testimony on dueling gun bills this week. 