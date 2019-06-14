Groups Urge Senators To Restore Funding For Mental Health, Suicide Prevention

By Jun 14, 2019
  • Wesley Walker speaks about his experience with mental illness at a press conference featuring advocates for mental health and suicide prevention organizations.
    Karen Kasler

Advocates are calling on Senators to restore $36 million in funding for mental health and suicide prevention before they pass the budget. That's money that was in the House budget but is not in the Senate version.

“Cutting the budget is like denying antibiotics after an infection," said Wesley Walker, who attempted suicide seven years ago by jumping off a parking garage after years of untreated mental illness.

The Senate’s budget removes $18 million for mental health treatment and prevention for children and up to $18 million for anti-stigma and prevention campaigns.

Sandy Linehan’s son Russell died by suicide in 2012 when he was 23. She said that money is important to treat people with mental illness, but also to change people's attitudes about it.

“So many people think, oh, it’s the other guy, or I know somebody, a neighbor whose cousin had issues. No, there’s a lot more people – 1 out of 5," Linehan said.

The National Institute of Mental Health estimates 1 in 5, or nearly 47 million people, experience mental illness each year.

The Centers for Disease Control says Ohio’s suicide rate soared 36 percent from 1999 to 2016. State stats show almost five Ohioans a day are lost to suicide.

suicide prevention
mental health
FY 20-21 Budget

Senate Proposal Would Help Parents Avoid Child Custody Relinquishment

By Jun 13, 2019
Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), Senate Finance Committee chair
Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate’s budget plan adds more money to the fund that helps children who are dealing with severe mental and developmental issues while shifting policy to help parents maintain custody of their children in the process.

Activist Pleased House Passes Ban On Execution Of Severely Mentally Ill Convicted Killers

By Jun 7, 2019
Executions are carried out at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
Ron Corby

The House has overwhelmingly passed a bill banning execution of people found to have schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or other severe mental illnesses when they committed murder. It still has to go to the Senate, but it’s a win for a group that’s been pushing for this for years.

YSU President - And Former OSU Football Coach - Among Officials Touting Suicide Prevention

By Nov 9, 2017
Former Ohio State University football coach
Jo Ingles

Ohio State's former football coach Jim Tressel is among those who are talking about suicide and what the state is doing to prevent it. 

Ending Stigma Of Suicide Is Key To Prevention Initiative

By Apr 14, 2016
Andy Chow

The state is rolling out a ramped-up suicide prevention initiative, which takes on the issue from several angles from raising awareness to training. 

Group Gives DeWine Report On Mental Illness, Drug Addiction Needs

By Mar 14, 2019
Former Gov. Ted Strickland (D) shakes hands with Gov. Mike DeWine (R) as Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware watches. Strickland and Ware are both members of the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has said repeatedly that mental health and drug addiction are two areas he’ll focus on in his first budget. The group that he appointed to study the needs in those areas has delivered to him a report, just hours before that budget comes out.