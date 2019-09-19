Groups Want To Know Donors Behind Nuclear Bailout Ads, Flyers

By 8 minutes ago
  • Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters Ohio raising awareness about the importance of campaign finance transparency.
    Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters Ohio raising awareness about the importance of campaign finance transparency.
    Andy Chow

The League of Women Voters and Common Cause Ohio are joining forces to call out the lack of transparency in the scathing campaign against the nuclear bailout referendum attempt.

A lot of money is pouring into the fight over HB6, which bails out the state's nuclear power plants, subsidizes coal plants, and rolls back pro-green energy policies.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is pushing to put a referendum of HB6 on next year's ballot, with petitioners gathering signatures all throughout the state.

But a pro-nuclear bailout group, Ohioans for Energy Security, is shelling out money to broadcast ads and mail out flyers that claim the referendum group has ties to the Chinese government. Ohioans for Energy Security, which has an agenda that closely aligns with FirstEnergy Solutions, claims that the Chinese government is trying to gain control of Ohio's energy grid.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women voters calls the claims "egregious." All of the groups involved in the referendum fight, both for and against, are dark money organizations that have yet to disclose their donors.

Miller says, without campaign finance transparency, there's no accountability for the companies or individuals funding these efforts.

"They probably wouldn't make those kinds of statements if they were to be held accountable by their shareholders or by the public if we knew who they were," says Miller.

Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio says state lawmakers should pass a bill that requires timely disclosure of campaign finance records, noting that a bill with bipartisan support was introduced about ten years ago by current Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio). That bill, SB240, passed in the Republican-controlled Senate but failed to move in the Democrat-controlled House.

"We should not be in a time period where we receive something in the mail about elections but we don't actually understand what it's about," says Turcer.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts must collect 265,774 valid signatures from around the state before October 21 in order to put a referendum on the November 2020 ballot.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

Related Content

Nuclear Bailout Group Paying People To Follow Referendum Petitioners

By Sep 12, 2019
Karen Kasler

Generation Now, one of the well-funded groups in the fight over Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout, is monitoring the referendum petition workers by putting their own people on the ground.

Nuclear Bailout Referendum Worker Accuses Opposition Of Assault

By Sep 11, 2019
Dan Konik

A person gathering signatures to put the nuclear power bailout law on next year's ballot called police to report an assault in Dublin. The alleged instigator is accused of working for the opposing group trying to keep the nuclear bailout law, created through HB6, in place.

Fliers Push Anti-Chinese Government Message To Save Nuclear Bailout

By Sep 10, 2019
Andy Chow

A group fighting to protect the state law that bails out nuclear power plants is plastering the state with fliers urging people not to sign a petition that would put a rejection of the bailout before voters, connecting the referendum effort to Chinese government interests. 