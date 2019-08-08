Gun Regulation Group Wants More Details On DeWine's Plan

By 56 seconds ago
  • A memorial was left on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting in Dayton on Sunday with a sign that read
    Andy Chow

Gun regulation advocates say they're ready to start working with Gov. Mike DeWine and other lawmakers to pass what they call "common sense" measures.

These advocates see DeWine's proposals for a version of the "Red Flag Law" and expanded background checks as a good first step towards reducing gun violence.

And Kristine Woodworth with Moms Demand Action has a message for Ohio lawmakers who don't come to the table.

"We will be working against them, we will be working to vote them out, and we will put people in place who will do the will of the voters," says Woodworth.

She says they are waiting to see more details on DeWine's proposals. Gun rights groups remain divided over the issue.

guns
Dayton shooting

Gun Groups Offer Differing Takes On DeWine's Proposed Regulations

By Aug 7, 2019
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has said he wants input from gun rights advocates as he works on his plan to reduce gun violence, but some of Ohio's largest groups seem to be split on his proposal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine And President Trump Talk Gun Policy During Dayton Visit

By Aug 7, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine
Statehouse News Bureau

President Donald Trump was in Dayton earlier today, meeting with first responders and victims of Sunday’s mass shooting. Gov. Mike DeWine was there too. And the meeting gave the two a chance to talk briefly about changes in gun policies.

DeWine's Proposed Regulations Marks Shift In Gun Debate

By Aug 6, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine unveils 17-point plan to reduce gun violence.
Andy Chow

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is calling for a version of the "Red Flag Law," expanded background checks, and other gun control proposals in the wake of the mass shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead. These proposals represent a dramatic shift in the way Ohio's state leadership has handled gun policies for most of the decade.