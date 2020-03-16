Gyms, Movie Theaters And Other Entertainment Venues Are Shut Down To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

    Jo Ingles

Health clubs and entertainment facilities have been ordered to shut down at the close of business Monday because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says it is necessary to close public facilities where coronavirus can be spread. So they are the latest to be closed by a public order.

“Fitness centers and our gyms, bowling alleys and our public rec centers, movie theaters, most of them have already closed, water parks and indoor trampoline parks," DeWine says.

The state is giving some help to businesses that are affected by the closure and many of the employees who will be out of work because of this order can get state unemployment benefits as well.

