Hair Salons And Tattoo Parlors Are Ordered To Close To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ariadna de raadt, Shutterstock.com

Ohioans who want to get their hair cut or get a tattoo won’t be able to do that for a while. Those businesses are the latest to be ordered to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of hair salons, barberships, spas and tattoo parlors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The virus is here. It lives among us and we must be at war with it," DeWine said.

Husted reminds employees who don’t have a paid leave policy can apply for unemployment benefits. Rules for that program have been waived to make it easier for Ohioans to collect unemployment benefits faster.

Coronavirus
hair salons
barbershops
tattoo parlors
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jon Husted

