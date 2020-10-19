Hate Groups Active In Ohio, Even Before Group Accused In Michigan Plot Met Here

By 23 minutes ago
  • Some demonstrators at an anti-mask rally at the Statehouse in July. Event planners said security would be provided by
    Some demonstrators at an anti-mask rally at the Statehouse in July. Event planners said security would be provided by "militia". Proud Boys are often identified by black collared polo shirts with yellow stripes on the sleeves.
    Karen Kasler

Federal authorities have charged more than a dozen men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government. And the feds say that group did some of its planning this summer in Ohio, where extremist groups have been active since at least 1994.

The group was apparently angry about pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions.  There have been demonstrations against those in several states, including a few in Ohio. One in July brought a few hundred people to the Statehouse, with "security provided by hundreds of Ohio milita [sic]".

Mark Pitcavage researches extremist groups for the Anti Defamation League. He said though there are such groups in Ohio, he doesn’t think Gov. Mike DeWine is in danger for imposing similar restrictions.

“If you are targeted for violence by a militia group, you have sort of won the 'bad luck lottery' because obviously that would not happen for most people. So it is theoretically possible. But I would not want to raise any alarm bells for the governor or for any of his supporters," Pitcavage said.

There have been complaints from those who oppose DeWine's pandemic related policies, including state lawmakers such as Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana) calling him a "dictator" and Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati) filing paperwork to have him arrested on terrorism charges.

Pitcavage said those postings and actions aren’t helping when it comes to extremist groups, but the opposition to shutdowns isn’t coming just from extremists any more.

"And that's the problem. I mean, it was only coming from extremists that would be worrying, but they would be a relatively small number of people," Pitcavage said. "The fact is, that's also coming from large numbers of people who essentially fall still within the political mainstream.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports it's tracking 31 hate groups in Ohio, and said last year there are 32 anti-government movements and 13 militias in the state.

Tags: 
hate groups
coronavirus - business
coronavirus - masks

Related Content

DeWine Not Saying Much About Security Needs In Ohio After Thwarted Terrorism Plot In Michigan

By Oct 8, 2020
Voters inside Franklin County polling place
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places due to the exposed plot that militia terrorists allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try to overthrow the government. 

Gov. DeWine Won't Criticize President Trump By Name

By Oct 1, 2020
2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland
PBS

President Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacist and anti-semitic groups during Tuesday night’s debate continues to put politiclans who support him on the hot spot. But Gov. Mike DeWine isn't criticizing the president by name.

Stay At Home Opponents Rally At Statehouse, DeWine Asking Ohioans To 'Hang In There'

By Apr 9, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

A few dozen protesters marched around the Ohio Statehouse calling on Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen businesses in the state while DeWine counters that the latest studies show social distancing is working and "saving lives."

Muslim Comedian Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Central Ohio Man Behind White Nationalist Website

By Aug 16, 2017
Subodh Chandra/Muslim Advocates

The central Ohio man who’s behind the white nationalist website "The Daily Stormer" has gotten a lot of attention since this weekend’s violence in Virginia. He’s now getting hit with a defamation lawsuit filed in Columbus by a well-known Muslim comedian, columnist and radio host.