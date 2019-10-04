HB6 Referendum Group Accuses Opposition Of Buying Off Petitioners

By 5 minutes ago
  • HB6 referendum worker gathers signatures for petition.
    HB6 referendum worker gathers signatures for petition.
    Andy Chow

The Ohio Attorney General is looking into allegations that a nuclear bailout group is trying to pay off petitioners and to buy the signatures they've gathered. 

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is trying to collect more than 265,000 signatures to put a referendum of HB6 on the November 2020 ballot. The law would bailout nuclear power plants, generate more subsidies for coal plants, roll back renewable energy policies, and eliminate energy efficiency mandates.  

Gene Pierce, spokesperson for Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, says they keep seeing a decline in hired petition circulators. He says petitioners would be working for his anti-bailout group, gathering signatures to put the law before voters, and then one day they would fall out of contact without turning in their signatures.

Pierce says the opposition, which wants to save the subsidies for FirstEnergy Solutions’ nuclear plants, is offering to pay circulators to drop out and sometimes offers money for the signatures they've collected, which is illegal.

"Our opponents have been harassing, intimidating, and now they're breaking the law by offering to buy signatures in a desperate effort to stop this petition to repeal that bailout," says Pierce.

But the pro-bailout group Generation Now, which has been sending monitors to follow anti-bailout circulators, says they're not familiar with these allegations and has not engaged in those practices.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

Related Content

Nuclear Bailout Group Urging People To Remove Signature From Referendum

By Oct 1, 2019
Ohio voter signs petition for HB6 referendum in Columbus.
Andy Chow

A new group is joining the fray over Ohio's nuclear bailout law, HB6, by encouraging people who have already signed the HB6 referendum to take their names off the petition.

Dark Money In The Spotlight In Heated Nuclear Bailout Referendum Campaign

By Sep 30, 2019
Screenshots of ads from the pro-bailout group that's trying to stop the referendum, Ohioans For Energy Security, and the anti-bailout group that wants the referendum, Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts.
OhioansForEnergySecurity.com/youtube.com

The controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v FEC almost a decade ago helped bring in hundreds of millions of dollars into political campaigns – and the groups that get some of it don’t have to disclose where it came from.

Nuclear Bailout Supporters Clashing With Referendum Petitioners In The Field

By Oct 1, 2019
Amy Sutherly gathers signatures to put a referendum of HB6 on the 2020 November ballot. She has a brace around her wrist saying she sustained the injury after a counter petitioner hit her.
Andy Chow

The campaign around Ohio's nuclear bailout law is intensifying with more reports of people intimidating signature gatherers who want to put the law up for a vote on next year's ballot. 