Health Care Employers Will Fight Bill To Protect Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccinations

Health officials plan to oppose a bill under consideration in the Ohio House that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to get vaccines. The son of former U.S Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy came to the Statehouse to support the legislation earlier this week. But many in the public health community stand ready to fight against the bill.

Attorney Robert Kennedy said the bill should pass because vaccines are making people sick – a claim refuted by mainstream public health groups. And Nick Lashutka with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association says there are good reason why hospitals in particular require workers to get vaccines.

“Many of the children we are privileged to care for in our institutions come to our hospitals with grave illnesses and often times are immune-compromised. If our workers were not receiving flu vaccines or other types of recommendations, we would be putting those children at risk," Lashutka said.

The House bill has seven sponsors and most are conservative Republicans, and it has yet to have a hearing.