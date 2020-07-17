Health Officials Debunk COVID-19 Case Counting Conspiracy

By 12 seconds ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine points to a modeling chart of the potential spread of COVID-19 in March.
    Gov. Mike DeWine points to a modeling chart of the potential spread of COVID-19 in March.
    Andy Chow

State officials are pushing back against the false claim that COVID-19 cases are being counted more than once, saying the conspiracy theory derives from people misreading the reporting data.

The Ohio Department of Health and multiple local health departments from around the state say people who test positive for COVID-19 are only counted once.

They say the false claim that individuals are counted more than once is a misunderstanding of the Ohio Disease Reporting System spreadsheets.

Lines in the spreadsheet list COVID-19 cases based on demographics including county, sex, age range, and the date symptoms started.

The latest data from the Ohio Disease Reporting System can be found here. Click on the link "Download the summary data".

Mahoning County health commissioner Ryan Tecak says situations of people misinterpreting the data can happen due to the volume of information on COVID-19 provided to the public.

"From a public health standpoint we want to be as transparent as we can. But before we start to interpret data from a public standpoint, if there's questions, definitely go to the professionals who are collecting the data and to ask those questions," says Tecak.

Gov. Mike DeWine has made a public plea to Ohio to take COVID-19 seriously by wearing masks and observing social distance.

"We must act now, and we must act now. This is not a drill. And this is certainly not any hoax. This is not a dress rehearsal. It’s the real thing. The enemy is here and Ohioans have simply come too far in this fight to cede ground now," DeWine said during a statewide address on Wednesday.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who has been critical of certain health orders issued by the DeWine Administration during the pandemic, mentioned the claim of "double counting" during a briefing with reporters. He didn't say that he believed that claim but said he wonders about the data coming from the state.

"I think people criticize those things," says Householder. "Do I question numbers? Yes. I question numbers when OBM (Office of Budget and Management) comes in and says 'here's what the revenue's going to be for the next quarter' I look pretty closely at them. I question those numbers. That's sort of my job."

This conspiracy theory of individuals being counted multiple times started circulating on a cable news outlet and social media.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine
Larry Householder

Related Content

Mask Mandate Coming For More than Half Of Ohio Population

By Jul 16, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

There are now 19 counties under a Level 3 advisory for the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. This means more than 60% of the state's population will be under a mask mandate going into the weekend.

DeWine Sends Message About Masks To GOP Lawmakers; Suggests Schools Could Stay Shut

By 7 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine talked to journalists on "The Sound of Ideas" on WCPN/ideastream Friday morning from his home in Cedarville via Skype.
Ohio Channel

Gov. Mike DeWine says he was looking to send a strong message about masks to some of his fellow Republican lawmakers in his speech on Wednesday. And he's also hinting that schools should prepare to go back to online learning and not to the classroom.

As Governor Pleads For Mask Wearing, Speaker Says He Doesn't And Won't Require Them

By Jul 16, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters in the chamber after session on May 28.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening speech seemed to be a warning to Ohioans to wear masks or risk another round of shutdowns and closures. DeWine’s fellow Republican Speaker Larry Householder has been critical of some of DeWine’s COVID-19 responses.  But in an interview for "The State of Ohio", Householder said he thought the speech was good.