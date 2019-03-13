"Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Passes Senate With Legal Challenge Expected

By 4 minutes ago
  • Ohio Senate debates SB23, “Heartbeat Bill,” in the Senate Chamber.
    Ohio Senate debates SB23, “Heartbeat Bill,” in the Senate Chamber.
    Karen Kasler

The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” SB23, which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. 

Pro-choice groups have said if the “Heartbeat Bill” is signed into law, they plan to challenge it in court. This would likely result in a pricey court battle that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says lawmakers don’t shy away from issues just because of the threat of litigation.

“There are examples on this issue here in Ohio where the legislature has been bold and has taken a stand and ultimately, while we would’ve expected there to be litigation at some point, we came out victorious,” says Obhof, who points to a ruling this week where a federal court sided with Ohio on defunding Planned Parenthood.

Opponents say this bill infringes on women’s rights and health.

“The six-week abortion ban is unconscionable,” says Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). “This extreme bill is dangerous to the health, safety, and livelihood of women and threatens to criminalize doctors. This bill is unconstitutional and millions of Ohio taxpayer dollars will eventually be spent defending it in court. Ohioans sent us here to fix roads and help them put food on the table, not intrude into a woman’s private medical decision.”

The bill now goes to the Ohio House where it has passed in several recent General Assemblies. Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports the bill as well.

Tags: 
"Heartbeat Bill"
abortion ban

Related Content

"Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Returns To Ohio Senate For Possible Vote

By Dec 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House and Senate are preparing for a busy week of legislating in Columbus with a couple of controversial measures up for debate. 

Ohio House Overrides "Heartbeat Bill" Veto But Senate Falls One Vote Short

By Dec 27, 2018
Opponents of Heartbeat Abortion bill
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial abortion bill. The Senate tried to follow suit but, in the end, it couldn't. Here's what happened.

Governor Vetoes "Heartbeat Bill", Signs 20 Week Abortion Ban

By Dec 13, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a controversial abortion bill that would have banned abortion at six weeks into a pregnancy. But he signed another abortion ban into law.