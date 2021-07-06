Holiday Crashes In Ohio Kill 16 People

Sixteen people died in traffic crashes on Ohio’s highways and state routes over the July 4th weekend. But that number is less than last year’s death toll.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports there were 15 crashes between Friday, July 2nd and Monday, July 5th. They claimed a total of 16 lives. The patrol says alcohol and/or drugs was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes. Last year ,25 people died from crashes on Ohio’s roadways – and impairment was a factor in nearly three quarters of them.

Additionally, troopers arrested 536 people for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges during that same period. 

