House Dems: Voucher Measure Maintains School Choice

By 2 minutes ago
  • House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron)
    Andy Chow

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases-out the EdChoice private school voucher program, which is based on public school performance. Legislators say the bipartisan House plan, SB89, puts the focus back on making sure the public school system is fair and efficient.

The Senate plan, HB9, would continue granting EdChoice vouchers by lowering the number of buildings that are deemed failing and increasing the threshold for income-based vouchers. The House plan would only grant vouchers to low-income families.

House Democrats have backed the plan created by Republican House leaders through SB89 because income-based vouchers are paid by the state and not by local school districts.

Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron), House Minority Leader, says families will still have the freedom of school choice.

"You can have the opportunity to be educated well in the state of Ohio and we cannot do that through our public school system if we are syphoning funds away from them to pay for other school opportunities which are not constitutionally mandated," says Sykes. "Those choices cannot be made at the expense of our public school system which we are constitutionally required to have a fair and efficient public school system."

The General Assembly has until April to come up with a new plan for EdChoice. The House has set nine conference committee meetings over the course of ten days.

The Senate is likely to start another round of conference committee hearings on their plan for EdChoice soon.

Lawmakers Plan Second EdChoice Voucher Plan, Sending It To Conference Committee

By 7 hours ago
Karen Kasler

There’s now a dual front in the battle over what to do with the state’s private school voucher program – two conference committees dealing with two versions of vouchers. A resolution needs to happen before April 1, when the process to apply for those vouchers opens up after lawmakers delayed it.

School Officials Back Ohio House Voucher Plan

By Feb 11, 2020
Andy Chow

Ohio's major school associations representing superintendents, school treasurers, and school board members are backing the House plan to phase-out the voucher program known as EdChoice.

EdChoice Voucher Battle Pits House And Senate Leaders Against Each Other

By Feb 7, 2020
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Karen Kasler

With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers delayed that window till April 1 till they could work out a compromise. And those chambers’ Republican leaders are holding fast to their different proposals.