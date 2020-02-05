House Measure Makes Sweeping Changes To EdChoice Program

By 6 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The Ohio House passed a measure to phase-out the voucher program known as EdChoice. The move comes after lawmakers hit a stalemate and had to approve a freeze to the program's application period. 

The measure moves school building performance based EdChoice vouchers into income-based Buckeye Opportunity Scholarships.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder says this could lead to fixing what he sees are other problems with the state's education system.

"It's the right way to go. It's the right thing to do. It's bold. But sometimes you just gotta have guts," says Householder.

Students who are already receiving EdChoice vouchers at low-performing schools will continue to get them, along with their school-aged siblings.

It's now up to the Senate to hold a vote on the changes.

