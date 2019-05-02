House Panel Suggests Delaying Changes Made In Energy Bill

  House Energy And Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
    House Energy And Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
    Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers are looking to draw out some of the big changes proposed in the energy bill that would ultimately change the rates on everyone’s electric bills. 

The energy measure has the potential to bail out the state’s struggling nuclear plants while repealing Ohio’s green energy standards.

The legislation originally proposed charging residential ratepayers $2.50 on their monthly electric bill to support subsidies, most of which would go to nuclear plants.

It would also wipe out charges incurred through renewable and energy efficiency standards.

The revised language, proposed in a subcommittee, would charge ratepayers 50-cents for the first year, continue the energy efficiency costs until the end of 2020, then raise that rate to $2.50 in 2021.

The bill with the recommended changes could get a vote in a House committee later this month.

HB6 - Energy Bill
nuclear subsidies

