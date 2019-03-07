House Passes Transportation Budget, Including Smaller Gas Tax Hike

  • Karen Kasler

There are some big changes in the transportation budget passed by the House compared to the proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine, who has said an 18 cent gas tax hike is needed to maintain and repair Ohio’s roads.

The House version of the transportation budget dropped the tax hike to 10.7 cents, increased the tax on diesel slightly to 20 cents, and erased the index to inflation.  But lawmakers changed their plan to a two-year phase in instead of three years.  

House Speaker Larry Householder said the DeWine administration, which has said the House plan is inadequate, requested the change.

“It actually mattered whether it was phased in over three years or whether it was phased in over two years. Even the number itself – 7 cents in lieu of 5 cents – made a difference.”

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said a three-year phase in would leave the agency with a shortfall of tens of millions of dollars in the first year of the budget.

The transportation budget now goes to the Senate, and must be signed by March 31.

Related Content

ODOT Director Responds To House Lawmakers’ Cut To Gas Tax Increase Proposal

By 23 hours ago
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testified to the House Finance Committee last month.
Andy Chow

The director of the Ohio Department of Transportation isn’t pleased with the decision by the House Finance Committee to cut Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18 cent gas tax increase down to just under 11 cents. But he’s holding out hope, even though that plan is likely to be on the House floor Thursday.

House Lawmakers Cut DeWine's Gas Tax Increase

By Mar 5, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testified about the gas tax increase before the House Finance Committee last month.
Andy Chow

Just hours after Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State speech in which he argued for an 18-cent gas tax increase to fund road repair and maintenance, state lawmakers cut his request dramatically.

Senate President "Absolutely" Wants Income Tax Cut If Gas Tax Is Hiked

By Feb 26, 2019
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) spoke to a gathering of the County Commissioners' Association of Ohio in December 2018.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed 18-cent hike in the gas tax is still before state lawmakers. They would have to approve it as part of the transportation budget, which must be signed into law by March 31.

House Dems Propose Massive Increase To Public Transit Investment

By Feb 20, 2019
COTA bus driving through downtown Columbus. Alt
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Democratic representatives in the Ohio House want to go from investing about $6 million into public transportation to $150 million, as the state transportation department tries to figure out how to plug a $1 billion hole in the road construction and repair budget.

House Speaker Says He's Willing To Consider A Possible Gas Tax

By Feb 6, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R, Glenford)
Jo Ingles

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. It seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it. The leader of the Ohio House says he’s willing to talk about it.