House Speaker Calls False Information Given In Testimony Before Committee An "Abberation"

The Speaker of the Ohio House says recent false comments made during testimony by an anti-vax doctor is out of the ordinary. And he doesn’t think changes need to be made to fact check speakers in the future or stop their messages from being spread online through the state’s broadcast service.

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp isn’t saying much about the false statements made by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny that COVID vaccines could somehow magnetize people so their keys could stick to their body. And he doesn’t think there’s reason to revisit the process for broadcasting committee meetings online.

“Those kind of things are aberration. Most of the people who come to testify provide very valuable information to the committee as they deliberate on proposed legislation. I think it’s a valuable service to the people of Ohio to be able to tune in and to see that," Cupp says.

National news outlets and late-night comedians have drawn attention to the false testimony given in a House committee hearing recently for a bill that would ban employers from requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.