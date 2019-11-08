Householder Criticizes Senate For Not Moving Faster On Priority Bills

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is throwing shots at the Ohio Senate, claiming they're taking too much time to pass bills that are priority issues in the House. Householder says his fellow Republicans in the Senate need to pick up the pace on issues that could help Ohioans.

The Ohio House has 14 priority bills, addressing issues like criminal justice reform and workforce development. But 11 of those bills await action from the Senate.

"They all have a purpose, they all have a reason, they're very important to the House and frankly they're very important to the governor so we'd like to see them move," says Householder.

This year the legislature has seen a lot of time and attention go into the transportation budget and operating budget. However, Householder believes the Senate is moving slower than usual on these House priority bills.

"It would've been abnormal just a few years ago, maybe this is the new normal, I hope not," Householder says.

But Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) defends the work his chamber.

"I think that this chamber is frankly one of the hardest working legislative chambers anywhere in the country. I believe there's probably a miscommunication in the House," Obhof says.

For example, Obhof says they were ready to hold a vote on HB2, but the bill's sponsor wanted them to hold off in order to consider possible amendments. HB2 creates what's known as the TechCred program which helps workers earn a certificate or other industry-recognized credential.

Of the Senate's 10 priority bills, six are sitting in House committees. Those bills address issues like tax credits and health care plans.

House Priority Bills

HB1 - Intervention In Lieu Of Conviction, Status: Senate Committee

HB2 - Credential Assistance Program, Status: Awaits Full Senate Vote

HB3 - Aisha's Law, Status: House Committee

HB4 - Workforce Credentials, Status: Senate Committee

HB5 - Public Defender Loan Repayment, Status: Senate Committee

HB6 - Clean Air Program*, Status: Passed and Signed by Governor

HB7 - H2Ohio Program, Status: Senate Committee

HB8 - Foster Caregivers, Status: Senate Committee

HB9 - Credit Transfer, Status: Senate Committee

HB10 - Office of Drug Policy, Status: Awaits Full Senate Vote

HB11 - Tobacco Cessation - Prenatal Care, Status: Senate Committee

HB12 - Children's Behavioral Health Network, Status: Senate Committee

HB13 - Residential Broadband, Status: House Committee

HB14 - Kinship Care, Status: Senate Committee

Senate Priority Bills

SB1 - Reduce Regulatory Restrictions, Status: House Committee

SB2 - Statewide Watershed Planning, Status: House Committee

SB3 - Drug Sentencing Reform, Status: Senate Committee

SB4 - School Facilities Assistance, Status: Rolled into Operating Budget

SB5 - Promoting Prostitution Penalties, Status: Passed and Awaits Governor's Signature

SB6 - Temporary Child Hosting, Status: House Committee

SB7 - Temp State Occupational Licenses Military, Status: Conference Committee

SB8 - Tax Credits - Ohio Opportunity Zone, Status: House Committee

SB9 - Health Plan Claim Information, Status: House Committee

SB10 - Theft In Office Penalties, Status: House Committee

*HB6 originally intended to create the "Ohio Clean Air Program" before going through several changes and revisions. In the end, it bailed out nuclear power plants, subsidized coal power plants, rolled back renewable energy standards, and eliminated energy efficiency requirements.