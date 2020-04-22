Hundreds Of Thousands Of Calls Still Coming In For Jobless Claims

  • Statehouse News Bureau

The state has paid out $858 million dollars to nearly 350,000 Ohioans who’ve lost their jobs in the last five weeks. And more claims are expected to come in from people who normally can’t file for jobless benefits but will be able to under a federal aid bill.

Starting on Friday, the self-employed and independent contractors – known as 1099 workers – will be able to file their pre-registration for the process that the state is still working on to pay them, though it won’t be running for a few weeks.

The state has been working to upgrade its filing system to make it cloud-based, and has increased capacity by 20 times, since 90% of people are using the website to apply for benefits. But calls are still flooding in to the state's phone lines at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“We’ve averaging 650,000 or so calls on the weekday," said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. "When you multiply that by about six minutes or so to handle a call, we would need 3500 agents to answer every single one of those calls.”

Officials have advised people who want or need to call rather than go online to try on the weekends. But Hall said the system is still processing an average of 142,000 calls on a weekend day.

Hall also notes that people who have filed still must file they are unemployed every week. So the state is asking them to file those claims on designated days:

Hall said 18,000 more Ohioans have applied for SNAP or food stamps now than compared to this time last year – that’s an increase of 172%.

But Hall said there may be some relief coming soon. Payments of $600 for each claimant, which was provided in the federal CARES Act, could start going out on Friday.

coronavirus - business
coronavirus - unemployment

More Changes Under Way For Ohio's Unemployment System

By Apr 15, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The state is preparing to release the new unemployment numbers Thursday as the agency that processes jobless claims continues to experience challenges. But leaders say a new round of improvements is coming.

DeWine To Companies Preparing To Reopen: "Good Safety Is Good Business"

By Apr 17, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

158,678 Ohioans filed for unemployment this week - bringing the four-week total to 855,197 and driving the jobless rate for March up by a third to 5.5%, from 4.1%. And now Gov. Mike DeWine is laying out more details of what is expected to be a slow and methodical reopening of businesses in Ohio.

Ohio Lawmaker Says A Key Task Force Needs More Diversity

By Apr 17, 2020
Screenshot of task force meeting
Ohio Channel

The task force of state lawmakers meeting virtually to consider how businesses in Ohio should reopen following the COVID19 has been hearing testimony from leaders of companies and trade associations. But some on that bipartisan panel are concerned there’s a lack of diversity among those participating.

Ohio Businesses Tell Lawmakers They Need To Reopen Now

By Apr 15, 2020
Online meeting of the task force
Ohiochannel.org

Small business leaders throughout the state are telling a House panel looking at how to lift Ohio’s Stay Home order they need to allow businesses to open now. 