Husted Says Ohio Agencies Improving Cyber Security

National reports suggest federal and state government agencies could be facing elevated threats of cyber attacks following the violent, pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) says the state is taking those threats seriously.

Husted heads up the new InnovateOhio agency which works to improve digital services within each of Ohio's departments.

With those improvements has come a switch to cloud-based platforms which also improve the security for those digital systems according to Husted.

"We have a lot of people in the world who are not friends of America who are looking at cyber attacks as the new way of disrupting our lives, our lifestyles, our economy," says Husted.

He says state agencies have been working on rising to the latest cyber security standards but says one challenge Ohio continues to face is recruiting more talent to work in the cyber security field. Husted says that's a common issue around the country.

